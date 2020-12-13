RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) - A 44-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a home in Randolph on Saturday, Vermont State Police said.

The stabbing was reported by a passerby who flagged down an Orange County sheriff’s deputy around 4:20 p.m. and said someone had been stabbed at a nearby home on Park Street.

A man with stab wounds was found at the home and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 29-year-old woman at the scene was taken into custody, police said.

State police did not immediately release the name of the man or woman.

The man’s body is being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to undergo an autopsy. State police are seeking help from anyone with information about the case.

