A missing sailor whose disappearance sparked a search of more than 600 square miles of water of the San Diego coast has been declared deceased, the Navy announced Sunday.

The sailor is believed to have gone overboard from the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a body in the water. He was identified by KSAT-TV as Airman Ethan Goolsby, 20, of San Antonio, Texas.

The search for the sailor lasted for more than 50 hours and involved several Navy and Coast Guard ships, along with helicopters.

Airman Goolsby’s family was notified before the search was ended, officials said.

“The loss of our sailor is felt deeply by all aboard,” said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. “The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate.”

Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine, said the sailor’s family would be in their thoughts and prayers.

“I offer my thanks to all the sailors and coast guardsmen who were involved in the search,” Adm. Verissimo said.

