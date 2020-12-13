By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 13, 2020

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Authorities in New Castle County, Delaware, are investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex.

Police were dispatched for reports of a shooting Saturday night at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, Delaware.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old male and an 18-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started life savings efforts, but both victims died from their wounds.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

