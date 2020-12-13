President Trump reiterated Sunday his threat to veto the National Defense Authorization Act, after it passed Congress last week with veto-proof majorities.

“THE BIGGEST WINNER OF OUR NEW DEFENSE BILL IS CHINA!. I WILL VETO!” the president tweeted.

Mr. Trump repeatedly has criticized the bill as lawmakers negotiated a deal for the traditionally bipartisan package.

The final version of the defense spending bill, which passed the Senate on Friday, contains language that would require the Pentagon to rename military bases honoring former Confederate leaders. The controversy stemmed from national protests over police brutality and racial injustice during the summer.

It also would not repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which protects social media companies from being sued for content posted by third parties on their platforms.

The president has issues with both of those elements.

Mr. Trump so far has vetoed eight bills during his four years in office, and the 2021 NDAA marks the first time that Congress has managed to assemble the two-thirds majority in each chamber needed to override him.

