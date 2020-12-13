President Trump said Joseph R. Biden would be an “illegitimate president,” saying that is more important than worries about election fraud lawsuits dividing the country.

In an interview aired Sunday on Fox News, Mr. Trump said election challenges by his campaign and his Republican allies are not over despite a string of more than 50 courtroom losses.

“I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that’s what I worry about,” he said. “A president that lost and lost badly. This wasn’t like a close election. You look at Georgia. We won Georgia big. We won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin big. We won it big.”

The results Mr. Trump disputes in those key states show him losing to Mr. Biden, who is presumed to be affirmed as the president-elect when the Electoral College votes Monday.

His quest to overturn the results suffered a major setback when the Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit challenging the election results in four states. The justices rejected the case on procedural grounds, however, and did not address Texas’ claims of election misconduct in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“It’s not over. We keep going,” Mr. Trump declared of ongoing lawsuits, which he said will focus on proving the fraud case in state courts.

The president’s fans are cheering on the effort. Thousands of people gathered for a pro-Trump rally Saturday in Washington to decry the allegedly widespread election fraud.

Doubts abound about the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election.

About 68% of Republicans and 36% of voters overall believe the election was stolen by Mr. Biden. An overwhelming 77% of Trump supporters think he actually won, as do 26% of independents and 10% of Democrats, a recent Fox News poll found.

Mr. Trump said the Supreme Court lacked the “courage” to hear the challenge by Texas.

“We’ve proven it, but no judge has had the courage, including the Supreme Court. I am so disappointed in them,” he said. “No judge, including in the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard.”

The court said Texas hadn’t “demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Mr. Trump said the justices dodged a politically sensitive case.

“The Supreme Court, all they did is say we don’t have standing, so they’re saying essentially the president of the United States and Texas and these other states, great states, they don’t have standing,” he said.

Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani has said he will take the case to a lower court, hoping to get a hearing on the merits. Texas claimed that the four states violated the Constitution by expanding mail-in balloting without approval by their legislatures.

