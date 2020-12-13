President Trump said on the eve of the Electoral College voting to verify Joe Biden’s election that swing states are committing “a severely punishable crime” by certifying fraudulent votes.

“Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “THIS ELECTION IS UNDER PROTEST!”

Members of the Electoral College will meet on Monday in state capitals to cast their votes officially for the candidates. Mr. Biden won 306 electoral votes to Mr. Trump’s 232. A candidate needs 270 to win.

The president, who lost an election challenge at the Supreme Court on Friday night, reiterated his claim that Mr. Biden’s victory was gained through massive cheating by Democratic officials in battleground states.

“Everybody knows that dead people, below age people, illegal immigrants, fake signatures, prisoners, and many others voted illegally,” the president said. “Also, machine ‘glitches’ (another word for FRAUD), ballot harvesting, non-resident voters, fake ballots, ‘stuffing the ballot box’, votes for pay, roughed up Republican Poll Watchers, and sometimes even more votes than people voting, took place in Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and elsewhere.

He said, “In all Swing State cases, there are far more votes than are necessary to win the State, and the Election itself. Therefore, VOTES CANNOT BE CERTIFIED.”

The president’s legal team has been rejected dozens of times in court complaints alleging election fraud or other irregularities in six states.

