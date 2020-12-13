President Trump said Sunday that he wants to see another round of stimulus checks in the next coronavirus deal.

“They should do it right now,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox and Friends,” referring to Democrats agreeing to a deal. “I want to see checks going for more money than they’re talking about going to people.”

The $908 billion proposal that has been endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, does not have any stimulus checks despite bipartisan interest because of opposition by some Senate Republicans.

Meanwhile, a $916 billion proposal from the Trump administration included a round of $600 direct payments but scrapped $300 a week in boosted unemployment payments, which drew Democratic opposition.

The last round of direct payments were approved in the first $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, passed in March, which sent $1,200 payments to qualifying individuals and $600 per child.

