BOSTON (AP) - A World War II veteran in Massachusetts was among the first VA patients in the country to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

VA Bedford Healthcare System said on Twitter that 96-year-old Margaret Klessens received the inoculation at around noon.

The former Somerville resident, who served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, is currently a resident in the Community Living Center at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.

Klessens enlisted in 1943 when she was 19-years-old, The Boston Globe has reported. She went through basic training and worked a clerical job at Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia through the war.

VA Bedford said a housekeeper was the first of its employees to get the vaccine, shortly after Klessens received her shot.

The Bedford facility is one of 37 VA sites selected by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to receive initial doses of the vaccine.

A look at other coronavirus-developments in Massachusetts:

___

HOSPITAL VACCINE SHIPMENTS

Boston Medical Center on Monday said it has received its first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

Jenny Eriksen Leary, a hospital spokeswoman, said the center received 1,950 doses of the vaccine and will start administering them on Wednesday.

She said front line health care workers, including doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit, emergency department and patient floors that treat COVID-19 patients, will be among the first to receive the doses.

Employees from environmental and support services, and other positions that work in areas with patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 will also be vaccinated first, Leary said. Police, firefighters, emergency responders and prison inmates are also among those that will be targeted in the state’s first phase of vaccine distribution.

Other Boston-area hospitals are also expecting deliveries early this week.

Tufts Medical Center, also in Boston, said it expects to receive its first shipment of the vaccine Tuesday, as does Mass General Brigham, which operates 12 hospitals in the region.

_____

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM CLOSES

The Boston Children’s Museum is temporarily closing as a precaution in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The popular children’s museum said on Twitter it is voluntarily closing to the public effective Monday. It will remain closed through Jan. 7. The organization said all advance ticket purchases affected will be refunded.

The organization said the museum building remain open for staff, who will be working on virtual programming, grant-based project work and other operations.

There have been no cases traced to the museum since it reopened in July, the organization said.

___

SUPERINTENDENT NO CONFIDENCE VOTE

Unionized teachers in Boston have overwhelmingly issued a vote of no confidence in their superintendent.

The Boston Globe reports the Boston Teachers Union took the vote Sunday over Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’ handling of reopening schools during the pandemic.

The paper reported some 97% of the more than 1,300 members who participated in the virtual meeting supported the no-confidence vote.

On Monday, the city’s public school system, the state’s largest, opened 28 additional schools to serve some 1,700 students.

Spokespersons for the district didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.