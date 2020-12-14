MILWAUKEE (AP) - An argument over who had the better high school basketball team preceded a fatal shooting outside a bar in Milwaukee, prosecutors said.

A criminal complaint charges Caesar Fuentes with one count of first-degree reckless homicide in the Dec. 6 death of 25-year-old Andra Nicholson Jr.

Nicholson struck Fuentes as they argued at Site 1A in the city’s Third Ward. Nicholson was asked to leave the bar and Fuentes followed him, according to the complaint.

Nicholson called his uncle and explained what happened. While on the phone, Nicholson was shot by Fuentes six times, the complaint said.

Police said Fuentes turned himself in shortly after the shooting. First responders found Nicholson surrounded by family members in an alleyway.

Fuentes, a firefighter and EMT with the Hales Corners Fire Department, made his initial appearance in court Sunday, WITI-TV reported. A Milwaukee County judge found probable cause to hold Fuentes for trial.

The judge said a public defender will be appointed. Bond was set at $75,000.

