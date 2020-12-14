If New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo can win an Emmy for his coronavirus pandemic briefings, maybe Rep. Dan Crenshaw should be submitting his election ads for Oscars.

The Texas Republican released Sunday “Georgia Reloaded,” a three-minute political spot disguised as a “Mission: Impossible” trailer that shows him parachuting into Georgia on behalf of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for their Jan. 5 double runoff.

In the ad, Mr. Crenshaw jumps out of a plane (for real) and surprises a couple of Antifa characters (spoiler alert: not real) after being pulled from the dais on election night for a mission against “far-left activists.”

Cut to video clips of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Should these Senate seats be lost, all will be lost,” says the video. “Your mission will be to rally support across Georgia behind these American patriots: Sen. Perdue and Sen. Loeffler. They must win.”

The production comes as a sequel to “Texas Reloaded,” a four-minute spot released in September starring five non-incumbent Republican House candidates who team up with Mr. Crenshaw. That “mission” also requires him to jump out of an airplane.

Three of the five Texas candidates — Tony Gonzales, August Pfluger and Beth Van Duyne — won their races for the open House seats.

Why do the videos? “It’s entertaining, that’s the first thing,” Mr. Crenshaw said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“I want people to watch it. I want people to have some fun with politics for once,” Mr. Crenshaw said. “And that’s what I think this accomplishes, just like the ‘Texas Reloaded’ one did.”

Mr. Crenshaw is scheduled to appear on Dec. 21 at a Walton County GOP rally on behalf of Ms. Loeffler and Mr. Perdue in Monroe, Georgia. The video concludes with the message, “Bring Everyone.”

“On a serious note, what we wanted to show people was how the left thinks about Georgia,” Mr. Crenshaw said. “They see it as their gateway to radicalism, their gateway to socialism. This is what unlocks it for them. Never before did we see so much at stake in one state, in one election.”

The two Georgia Senate contests will determine control of the Senate. Democrats must win both seats to lead the Senate, while Republicans need just one.

