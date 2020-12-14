Fire and EMS staff will be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the District on Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Sunday evening, recognizing “The First Five” who will pull up their sleeves to get the shot.

Acting Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly; Dr. Robert Holman, the department’s medical director; Lt. Joseph Papariello; Lt. Keishea Jackson and firefighter/EMT Julio Quinteros will be the first to receive the vaccine.

“After a long and tragic nine months, help is finally on the way. The First Five are sending a strong message about the importance of this vaccine to protect them, their families and loved ones, their patients and coworkers, and our entire city,” Miss Bowser said in a statement. “Our front-line health care workers and emergency responders have led our community through this pandemic with courage and compassion, and now we are proud to deliver this vaccine to them. Finally, we can work together to end this pandemic. While we must stay vigilant during this nationwide surge in cases, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter.”

The DC Health Department is working with Kaiser Permanente to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to fire and EMS staff. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses and the fire and EMS staff are expected to be on duty when they receive both shots of the vaccine.

“The vaccine is a game changer for this Department and its members, who selflessly give of themselves to the hundreds of patients who call on them to help each day,” Dr. Holman said. “The best strategy for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic is through widespread vaccination, and we believe getting vaccinated will not only protect our members, but those we treat and compassionately care for every day.”

Last week, D.C. officials announced that six sites in the city would receive an initial allotment of 6,825 vaccine doses: George Washington University Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Howard University Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Children’s National Hospital and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

The first batch of Pfizer’s vaccine, which includes 2.9 million doses, shipped Sunday and is expected to arrive in every state Monday as the U.S. undertakes a vaccination campaign in hopes of halting a yearlong pandemic that has infected more than 16.2 million and claimed the lives of more than 299,000 in the country.

