The D.C. area is preparing for the first significant snowfall of the season on Wednesday, with as much as 6 inches predicted in certain areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) projects that a “potent system” from the west will make its way to the metropolitan region by midweek.

“This potential Nor’easter would result in a number of impacts from extremely heavy snow, icing and gusty winds,” according to the weather service’s website.

Winter storm watches and advisories have been issued along the storm’s path, as conditions will become increasingly windy with blowing and drifting snow that may cause travel delays, power outages and floods, according to AccuWeather.com.

The Washington-Baltimore area may be covered in up to 6 inches of snow, the NWS predicts. The region can expect snow early Wednesday, followed by an afternoon mix of rain and snow with the possibility of freezing rain that will transition back into snow after 11 p.m., forecasters said.

The District is “ready for snow” and is working on “a possible plan of action for road treatment,” said Felicia McLemore, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Works.

“Our salt domes are filled to capacity with a total of 42,000 tons of salt, and we have 86,000 gallons of our brine and beet juice mixture to spray citywide 72 to 48 hours before precipitation begins,” Ms. McLemore said in an email. “In our road treatment plan, we incorporate the time needed for crews to conduct a pre-trip check, inspect the plows, load salt and reach the starting point of the route in order to treat roads effectively.”

Between 12-18 inches of snow is projected to come down from northwestern Virginia and northeastern West Virginia to parts of northern Maryland and surrounding areas, according to AccuWeather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Wednesday in portions of central Maryland, as well as Northern and Central Virginia, during which more than 5 inches of heavy snow is possible.

The alert includes portions of several counties including Montgomery, Prince William and Fairfax where “travel could be very difficult to impossible.”

“A wintry mix along the [Interstate 95] corridor and Virginia Piedmont could affect accumulations and result in a sharp gradient of snow totals across a small distance,” the NWS said Monday in a social media post.

Virginia Department of Transportation workers are set to begin preparing for the storm on Tuesday, agency spokeswoman Jenni McCord said in an email Monday.

“We will have crews pre-treating roadways in Northern Virginia tomorrow, as the rain from earlier today gives way and roads dry out a bit. We will have crews and tree contractors working throughout the storm,” Ms. McCord said. “We ask that drivers monitor the forecast closely for changes, and to plan and prepare now to stay home and avoid travel for safety during the storm.”

An NWS winter storm watch is also in place Wednesday for parts of north central and northeast Maryland, with the possibility of snow or a wintry mix that “may cause travel disruptions.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday advised residents on social media to be aware of the potentially severe weather.

“We urge Marylanders to monitor their local forecasts, exercise caution on our roadways, and above all, use common sense,” Mr. Hogan said.

The Washington region’s most recent historic nor’easter pummeled the area in 2016, according to the NWS. The District was blanketed in 26 inches of snow, and parts of Maryland and Virginia had accumulations more than 35 inches.

