Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos will testify Tuesday before the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee, fielding questions about election irregularities in the battleground state.

The hearing will take place at 1 p.m. EST, chaired by Michigan Sen. Edward McBroom.

Pro-Trump lawyers have accused Dominion Voting Systems of manipulating votes in favor of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden and connecting to the internet, in violation of election laws. The lawsuits filed in several states, including Michigan, sue state officials — not the company.

Dominion has denied any wrongdoing in the election and called the accusations conspiracies.

Dominion officials were supposed to testify before Pennsylvania lawmakers last month but canceled.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.