Houston Chronicle. Dec. 7, 2020

Editorial: Hairstylists get more training than Texas cops? That’s unacceptable.

People who call the police for help in a life and death situation have every right to expect the responding officer to be at least as well-trained and professional as the person who cuts their hair or fixes their air conditioner.

We should have similar assurances that the deputy pulling us over for speeding or the jailer locking the cell door holding a murder suspect are being held accountable to local and state legal standards that preserve life, safety and civil liberties.

That may not be the case in Texas, according to a harshly critical report from the Sunset Advisory Commission, the oversight body the Legislature created to ensure state government agencies remain effective or be shut down.

The study showed that the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the organization responsible for licensing peace officers and regulating state and local police agencies, hasn’t been able to effectively hold police or their departments to sufficient standards. It found that “Texas’ approach has resulted in a fragmented, outdated system with poor accountability, lack of statewide standards, and inadequate training.”

In the wake of the 2015 jail death of Sandra Bland in Waller County, the carnage of the 2019 botched Harding Street raid in Houston and the death in Austin later that year of Javier Ambler after a police stop, scrutiny of police practices and policies is long overdue. The Sunset report only increases the urgency for Houston to move forward on recent recommendations for reform at HPD and for Texas to make fundamental changes at the state level.

The Sunset process, which begins with the staff recommendations, will eventually require lawmakers to pass new enabling legislation for the agencies under review or allow them to close. That’s powerful leverage for lawmakers who believe, as we do, that the Legislature should overhaul the way the state certifies and regulates the 155,000 peace officers, jailers, emergency telecommunications operators and school marshals operating within 2,700 local law enforcement agencies across Texas.

The report makes clear that the current system too often allows officers fired from one department to get hired by another, fails to provide the basic levels of instruction needed to support the demands of a fast-changing profession and does not adequately inform the public about a government service that is crucial to daily life and safety.

A new state system needs to focus on transparency, training and true accountability. That isn’t the case now.

The Sunset report found that Texas requires more time in basic training for cosmetologists (1,000 hours) than for cops (696 hours). Air conditioning and refrigeration contractors, meanwhile, have to put in 2,000 hours of training to get licensed. The Houston Police Department requires at least 48 semester hours of college credit for prospective officers but a high school diploma or GED is enough in other parts of the state.

The type of training officers receive is also out of whack with real world demands. Requiring 48 hours for firearms training and 40 hours for instruction in arrest, search and seizure is appropriate, but the regimen also includes four hours of work on interacting with canines while requiring only two hours on interacting with civilians.

The standard Basic Peace Officer Course includes only four hours for education on “Family Violence, Child Victims, and Related Assaultive Offenses” and no special training for dealing with rape victims.

The fact that larger departments in places such as Houston, Dallas and Harris County mandate, at local expense, more and specialized training for officers only points out how much it is needed as a basic state standard.

This isn’t about creating a one-size-fits-all program. It’s about certifying officers have the knowledge and skills to do vital, dangerous and demanding jobs. The officers themselves will be the first beneficiaries of these stepped-up training requirements. The patchwork approach leaves standards for policing to vary across the state’s 254 counties, 1,200 cities and other jurisdictions, depending on widely disparate resources, department culture and current leadership attitudes about training. That’s not how the law is supposed to work.

San Antonio Express-News. Dec. 8, 2020.

Editorial: Evictions fuel raging flames of COVID-19

As COVID-19 became the dominant presence in American life in 2020, most of us resigned ourselves to a year absent of familiar trappings, hoping the reward for enduring these difficult times would be a return to normalcy in 2021.

But the pandemic was never going to magically disappear by tearing a page from the calendar. For most of us, Jan. 1, 2021, will look like Dec. 31, 2020. But not all. Unless Congress takes action, millions of Americans unable to pay rent because of the pandemic and the economic crisis it set off are in danger of losing their homes when New Year’s Eve becomes New Year’s Day.

This matters for our health and economy. Research has shown evictions contribute to the spread of COVID-19, as it’s hard to shelter in place if one lacks shelter, just as it is hard to limit contacts if one has to live with extended family and friends. It’s in our national interest to keep people in their homes.

In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a national moratorium on evictions as a public health measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The moratorium expires Dec. 31. It wasn’t perfect. Some evictions continued - as the moratorium hasn’t been applied evenly - including in San Antonio. But it has helped keep people in their homes at a time of national crisis.

“In the context of a pandemic, eviction moratoria - like quarantine, isolation, and social distancing - can be an effective public health measure utilized to prevent the spread of communicable disease,” reads the CDC’s edict. “Eviction moratoria facilitate self-isolation by people who become ill or who are at risk for several illnesses from COVID-19 due to an underlying medical condition.”

The threat of the virus is no less dire and the necessity to facilitate self-isolation is no less urgent now than it was in September. A new Social Science Network Research study supports this by finding that lifting eviction moratoriums was associated with increased COVID-19 incidence and mortality.

The study compared 27 states where eviction moratoriums were lifted with 17 where they were kept in place. Researchers have estimated lifting moratoriums led to between 365,200 and 502,200 excess COVID-19 cases and 8,900 to 12,500 excess deaths.

“So Texas really stands out as a state with a lot of cases and deaths associated with lifting their moratorium,” Kathryn Leifheit of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, told National Public Radio. “I believe it’s in the neighborhood of 150,000 cases and 4,500 deaths that could have been prevented by maintaining their moratorium.”

An August report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition warned the United States may be on the verge of the worst housing crisis in its history, with 30 million to 40 million people facing eviction without “robust and swift intervention.”

Congress shouldn’t need this or any other study to understand the economic devastation if it fails to pass a new relief package extending the eviction moratorium, as well as unemployment benefits and assistance to small businesses, including restaurants and bars. The Great Recession is barely in our rearview mirror.

While negotiations are promising, nearly two weeks before Christmas, people across this land are living with the uncertainty and fear that they will be uprooted from their homes. Whatever the time of year or the reasons, evictions are heartbreaking acts, sending parents and children into the streets, packed shelters or the crowded homes of relatives and friends.

But a layer of cruelty is added for families, already challenged with making it a happy holiday for their children, hearing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” knowing they may be homeless after Christmas.

Beyond the looming humanitarian crisis is the public health threat of newly homeless people carrying the virus to new places they will inhabit or exposing themselves to greater risks, making bleaker an already dark winter.

It would be catastrophic to begin 2021 with an eviction crisis.

Amarillo Globe-News. Dec. 10, 2020.

In three weeks, the calendar will finally turn to 2021, which will initiate the last phase of the countdown to the start of classes at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. The numerous moving parts in the ambitious enterprise are continuing to come together, despite the continuing challenges associated with COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Amarillo City Council received an update during its virtual meeting. From all indications, it continues to be full speed ahead, according to the school’s dean, Guy Loneragan.

“…We are on track, on time, on budget and definitely we are open for business,” he said in our story. “This really began last September when we had our groundbreaking.”

From the moment the idea of a vet school began to take shape, Amarillo and the surrounding area have been all-in as far as support. There is no doubt the new school, part of Texas Tech’s Amarillo footprint, will have a tremendous economic impact. “We certainly realize we are here because of what the community has done for us – getting behind raising the money and supporting the program,” Loneragan said during his presentation.

There have been other bits of good news emerge on the vet school front recently. Jerry Black, a visiting professor with the vet school, was named to the nominating committee charged with selecting the board of directors for the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act Authority. Black brought impeccable credentials to the school when he joined the faculty in May, another example of the world-class talent catching Tech’s expansive vision.

The school, established in 2018 and funded by the legislature in the 2019 state budget, also has seen progress on the administrative front, receiving approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and a letter of reasonable assurance from the American Veterinary Medical Association. That approval paved the way for the vet school to begin the admissions process, which began in late September.

According to Loneragan, Tech has had nearly 700 prospective students begin an application with almost 500 completing it. “The vast majority of these applicants are qualified and Texas residents,” he said. “We have a fantastic pool to interview and then offer positions – but we only have 60 positions in our first year.”

The school’s historic first day of classes is scheduled for Sept. 21. Construction continues to be on schedule or ahead of schedule, and the building is expected to be finished next summer.

What was projected to happen with the vet school’s approval and funding is happening. Great faculty continue to join the team, and the demand for a coveted spot in the school’s first class of students far exceeds the number of available spots, assuring an excellent initial group.

“All of us are excited to be a part of this community,” Loneragan told council members. “We are looking for all opportunities to partner with the city on so many shared goals.”

As expected, the vet school will be transformative for Amarillo and the Panhandle. In addition to the economic impact, it will bring additional prestige to a community with a long and proud educational history.

The countdown continues, and the future gets a little brighter every day.

___

