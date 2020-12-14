The Federal Trade Commission said Monday that it ordered nine social media and video-streaming companies to hand over data on the information they gather and store from their users.

The FTC sent the orders to Amazon; ByteDance, which owns TikTok; Discord; WhatsApp and its owner Facebook; Reddit; Snap Inc.; Twitter; and YouTube, which is owned by Google.

FTC Commissioners Christine Wilson, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Rohit Chopra said they want to know how many users the companies have and how they track them, how the companies process data, how the companies infer users’ anticipated behavior and how they influence Americans’ actions.

“Despite their central role in our daily lives, the decisions that prominent online platforms make regarding consumers and consumer data remain shrouded in secrecy. Critical questions about business models, algorithms, and data collection and use have gone unanswered,” said Ms. Wilson, Ms. Slaughter and Mr. Chopra in a statement. “Policymakers and the public are in the dark about what social media and video streaming services do to capture and sell users’ data and attention. It is alarming that we still know so little about companies that know so much about us.”

The FTC said the nine companies will have 45 days to respond to the orders it issued on Monday.

