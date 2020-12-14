Republican electors in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania cast votes for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday in hopes a court might overturn Joseph R. Biden‘s win, even as the Electoral College voted across the nation to certify the Democrat’s victory.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer said Republican electors met at the state capitol to cast votes for Mr. Trump because a Trump campaign lawsuit challenging the state’s election is still pending.

“Had we not meet today and cast our votes, the President’s pending election contest would have been effectively mooted. Our action today preserves his rights under Georgia law,” Mr. Shafer tweeted.

The Pennsylvania GOP said the Trump campaign asked Republican electors to vote for Mr. Trump to preserve the right to another legal challenge that could overturn Mr. Biden‘s win.

“We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward,” Trump campaign Pennsylvania chair Bernie Comfort said in a statement. “This was in no way an effort to usurp or contest the will of the Pennsylvania voters.”

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward said Republican electors also met Monday to vote for Mr. Trump. She said legal challenges to the election are still being heard.

“It is imperative that the proper electors are counted by Congress,” she said.

The actions keep open the option of sending pro-Trump slates of electors to Congress, which will vote on Jan. 6 on whether to accept each state’s electoral votes. Congress can only approve one slate of electors from each state, either for Mr. Biden or for Mr. Trump.

The Electoral College was voting in all 50 state capitals on Monday to confirm Mr. Biden‘s 306 electoral votes, and Mr. Trump‘s 232. A candidate needs 270 to win the presidency.

