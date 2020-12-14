BOISE, Idaho (AP) - All four of Idaho’s Republican electors on Monday cast their ballots for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The formal but brief ceremony at the Idaho Statehouse was limited to mainly Republican Gov. Brad Little, Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and the four electors due to COVID-19 concerns.

Trump garnered 64% of the vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election, easily claiming red-state Idaho’s four electoral votes. But Democrat Joe Biden won enough other states to get the majority of electoral votes to push him past Trump.

Trump has refused to concede, drawing increased interest in the Electoral College process. The Electoral College formally elects the president, and each state has as many votes as members in Congress.

A candidate must win 270 of the 538 votes to be elected. All states’ electors met Monday. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Idaho’s electors unanimously signed separate ballots for Trump and Pence during Monday’s meeting. Idaho’s electors are Republican stalwarts. They are former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, former state Sen. Rod Beck and former state Sen. Melinda Smyser.

