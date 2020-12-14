A certain segment of the population is ignoring gleeful media coverage that suggests President Trump‘s quest to win a second term is finished. Done. Goodbye.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey finds that 36% of all likely U.S. voters believe court challenges of election results in several states will yield a victory for Mr. Trump and his reelection hopes. More significantly, perhaps, 43% say Mr. Trump campaign’s challenges are the result of “widespread voter fraud in several states,” the pollster said.

Let’s do some math here. In theory — based on those percentages and the record-breaking 156 million people who cast their vote in the election — some 56 million people still think Mr. Trump has a chance to stay in the White House. And 67 million think that voter fraud played a role in the election. In theory, anyway.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Dec. 9-10 and released Monday.

At the same time, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton recalls his organization’s recent comparison study of state voter data and Census Bureau statistics which found that there are at least 1.8 million extra “ghost voters” spread across more than 350 counties in 29 states. The watchdog organization also challenged several states in court, urging them to tend to their “dirty” voter rolls — which can set the stage for fraud.

“Judicial Watch is happy to see President Trump take on election integrity issues. When it comes to voting rolls, he’s right. We’ll keep fighting to clean them up, no matter who occupies the Oval Office,” Mr. Fitton said in a bulletin released Monday.

Meanwhile, unnerving reports are starting to surface.

“Crucial security and adjudication logs are missing from Dominion Voting Systems machines from Michigan’s Antrim County, according to a forensics report released on Dec. 14 in compliance with a court order,” reports The Epoch Times, which was among the news organizations that reviewed the report.

“Significantly, the computer system shows vote adjudication logs for prior years; but all adjudication log entries for the 2020 election cycle are missing. The adjudication process is the simplest way to manually manipulate votes. The lack of records prevents any form of audit accountability, and their conspicuous absence is extremely suspicious since the files exist for previous years using the same software,” stated the report, which originated with Allied Security Operations Group, a security consultant.

“We must conclude that the 2020 election cycle records have been manually removed. The allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is of 1 in 250,000 ballots. We observed an error rate of 68.05 percent. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.”

THE TWEET WARS

Social media giant Twitter continues to conduct a “relentless censorship siege” against President Trump. There are numbers.

“The president’s Twitter account and the account for his campaign, @TeamTrump, have been censored, suppressed, and limited 486 times since May 31, 2018,” writes Corinne Weaver, an analyst for Newsbusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

The hundreds of tweets were labeled with warnings or disabled, many containing content from such news organizations as One America News, Fox News and Newsmax. President-elect Joseph R. Biden and @TeamJoe, his campaign, have never been censored at all, Ms. Weaver said.

Other observers have also begun to track the phenomenon. Some tweets from Trump‘s Twitter were completely disabled on Dec. 12, according to Business Insider. Users were not able to like, retweet, quote tweet, or comment on these tweets. Meanwhile, Trump‘s Twitter account lost 220,000 followers, according to Forbes.

“Biden’s Twitter followers spiked by 40%, gaining 1.5 million followers in the same time span that Trump lost followers. Forbes pointed out that this is the first time in five years that Trump‘s Twitter account has lost followers for more than two consecutive days,” Ms. Weaver writes.

The president’s account is still pretty healthy, though. As of Monday, he had 88.6 million followers while Mr. Biden has 21.2 million.

REAL CLEAR POLITICS GOES FICTIONAL

It is a canny move. RealClearPolitics.com — the first morning stop for many people seeking the political news of the day — recently entered the publishing field with policy-minded books.

Now the group is turning to political thrillers, namely “Center Stage” by Wayne Avrashow, a California author with heavy connections in both the political and entertainment realms. His story follows the trajectory of a rock star who runs for Congress.

Meanwhile, Real Clear Politics and its new hybrid book imprint aims to break the hold of “political celebrities and partisan extremes” which tend to dominate the political genre — and offer other authors a chance to get their work before a well-focused audience.

“In an era of predictable hyperpartisanship, not just in politics, but also in popular culture and the media, Real Clear Politics’ foray into publishing was a logical next step for an nonpartisan enterprise dedicated to airing views that span the ideological spectrum. Although our initial plan was to publish only non-fiction, at a time when what’s happening in Washington would strain the credulity of pulp fiction readers, Center Stage seemed perfectly timed,” says Carl Cannon, executive editor of Real Clear Politics — which is itself a part of Real Clear Media.

And while we’re at it, let’s not forget Regnery Books, which has long been the publishing bastion for savvy and focused conservative writers, offering policy fare, fiction, history and children’s books.

POLL DU JOUR

• 38% of registered U.S. voters do not consider Joseph R. Biden the “legitimate winner” of the 2020 presidential election; 77% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

• 94% of this group believe voting equipment, software and/or ballots were manipulated; 96% of Republicans, 95% of independents and 0% of Democrats agree.

• 93% of this group believe millions of ballots were cast illegally; 96% of Republicans, 92% of independents and 0% of Democrats agree.

• 87% of this group believe President Trump got more votes than Mr. Biden but it was not reported; 90% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 0% of Democrats agree.

• 79% of this group believe there was actual widespread vote fraud or inaccuracies; 79% of Republicans, 83% of independents and 0% of Democrats agree.

Source: A CBS news poll of 2,234 registered U.S. voters conducted Dec. 8-11.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com

