President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Monday his phone has been ringing off the hook with calls from Republican senators who say they’re interested in working with the incoming administration.

“Seven of your colleagues have already called me - Republicans, mostly senior, saying they want to work with me, saying they want to work with us,” Mr. Biden told Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris on a video call with supporters.

He said he didn’t talk to all of them, but that he did touch base with “one of the most senior members.”

He said that particular member expressed an interest in working together on China, COVID-19, and infrastructure.

“I may eat these words, but I predict to you as Donald Trump’s shadow fades away, you’re going to see an awful lot change,” he said. “We can put this together — I really believe it. And I think evidence is the people [who] have already called just in the first 20 minutes after it was official.”

The Electoral College formally affirmed Mr. Biden‘s win over President Trump hours before he made the comments.Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said earlier Monday he did have a conversation with Mr. Biden, though he said it was some time ago.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.