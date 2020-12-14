A bipartisan and bicameral coalition of lawmakers on Capitol Hill revealed its $908 billion coronavirus relief package Monday afternoon by splitting their proposal into two parts.

The vast majority — worth $748 billion — includes the most commonly agreed-upon provisions, while the second bill includes the much more controversial deal on state and local government funds and liability protections.

The first bill includes $300 billion for the Small Business Administration, including funds for a new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, 16 weeks of unemployment benefits with an additional $300-a-week payments, $82 billion for education funding, and $16 billion for testing, contact tracing and vaccine distribution.

It also addresses several expiring benefits and aid programs, including a student loan forbearance extension until April 1 and an eviction moratorium through Jan. 31 and $25 billion in rental assistance.

“Bipartisanship and compromise is alive and well in Washington,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat.

The “908 coalition” said their product wouldn’t please everyone, but praised it as a completed, bipartisan package that could get much-needed relief to Americans before the holidays.

“I think we’ve had a Christmas miracle occurred in Washington,” said Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican. “These bills are comprehensive, but they don’t cover everything that everyone would want … but surely, let’s not go home for Christmas without passing this much-needed relief for the American people.”

The toughest hurdle for the bipartisan group was addressing the chasm between Democrats’ insistence for state and local government funding and the GOP’s demand for liability protections.

Their second bill attempts to bridge the gap by allotting $152 billion to state and local governments with distribution broken up with the first third of the money determined by a state’s population and the rest based on revenue losses.

Lawmakers also included provisions prohibiting any of the funds to be used for pensions. An additional $8 billion is set aside for tribal governments.

On the liability protection front, the bill would implement a national gross negligence standard for all coronavirus-related lawsuits and allow the attorney general to investigate any pattern of “meritless demand letters.” It also extends additional protections for employers that try to follow public health standards. The protections apply to injuries dating back to December 2019 and extend for a year if the bill gets passed.

This bill does not have the unanimous support of the bipartisan group, but as talks continue, lawmakers hope to eventually merge the bills.

“We’re not handing them an outline, we’re handing them a bill that can go on the floor of the Senate tomorrow,” said Sen. Angus King, Maine independent.

The package does not include another round of direct payments at either the $1,200 level from March or the $600 level proposed by the Trump administration earlier this week.

“As a result of the pandemic, tens of millions of Americans are facing economic desperation,” Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, said in response to the bipartisan proposal. “They can’t afford to pay their rent and face eviction, they can’t afford to go to the doctor, they can’t afford to feed their children and they are going deeper and deeper into debt.

“Congress cannot go home for the Christmas holidays until we pass legislation which provides a $1,200 direct payment to working-class adults, $2,400 for couples, and a $500 payment to their children,” he added.

Mr. Sanders and Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, are pushing for a Senate vote on their own measure that would provide another round of direct payments, eyeing the upcoming government funding package as potential leverage.

