The Marine Corps has fielded its new “Amphibious Combat Vehicle,” military officials said, taking a major step forward in replacing a decades-old system and giving U.S. Marines a safer, faster method of getting ashore in 21st-century war zones.

The vehicle, commonly known as the ACV, was approved for full-rate production last week, the Marine Corps said in a statement. The announcement came just weeks after Marines at California’s Camp Pendleton became the first service members to get the ACV.

While it isn’t expected to reach full operational capacity until 2028, the rapid development of the ACV and the Pentagon’s significant investment in the vehicle underscores how military leaders are preparing for future conflicts that could require Marines to launch a series of quick amphibious landings and assaults.

Having the capability to safely and quickly land Marines and their equipment will be vital, for example, if U.S. forces go to war in the Pacific.

The eight-wheeled, armored ACV replaces the Assault Amphibious Vehicle, or AAV, which has been the Marine Corps‘ primary more of amphibious transport since the Vietnam era. Officials said the new platform offers a host of advantages.

“The fielding of the ACV is significant because we’re replacing the AAV, which has been effective for decades but was fielded in 1972,” said Marine Corps Col. Kirk Mullins, program manager for Advanced Amphibious Assault at Program Executive Office Land Systems. “We’re providing Marines with a modern, more capable combat vehicle that is more adaptable to today’s battlefield.”

The ACV, officials said, “will be the primary means of tactical mobility for the Marine infantry battalion at sea and ashore.” The vehicle can provide direct fire support to dismounted infantry, officials said, and rigorous testing showed that the vehicle has greater survivability and mobility than its predecessor.

“I’ve spent a lot of time speaking with Marines who have trained with this vehicle in a variety of test environments,” Col. Mullins said. “The feedback we’ve consistently received has been overwhelmingly positive. Marines seem to really love the vehicle.”

With the ACV now approved for full-rate production, officials said the Marine Corps will build and field greater numbers in the coming years before ultimately reaching full operational capacity in 2028.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.