Coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer arrived in U.S. hospitals Monday, and a critical care nurse in Queens, New York, had the honor of being among the first to receive the shot as the cameras rolled.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised recipient Sandra Lindsay and doctors at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, dubbing them heroes after the borough was a “modern-day battlefield” during the early wave of the pandemic.

“It’s the beginning of the last chapter of the book,” Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said by live-stream. “We have planes, trains and automobiles moving this all over the state right now, we want to get it deployed and we want to get it deployed quickly.”

The first shot went off without a hitch.

“It didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine,” Ms. Lindsay said.

She said she believes and trusts in science and there is “light at the end of the tunnel” but that people need to continue to wear masks because she doesn’t know if she can catch the virus and give it to others who aren’t protected yet from serious disease.

President Trump hailed the achievement from Washington, as every state unpacked their first shipments from Pfizer and worked feverishly to get doses into health workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” Mr. Trump said.

Health Secretary Alex Azar said the plan is to get vaccines into 100 million people by the end of March. A second vaccine, from Moderna, is on track for approval by the end of the week, adding much-needed doses to the supply.

“Late February, into March time period, I think you will start seeing much more like a flu vaccination campaign. People going into their Kroger, their CVS, their Walgreens, Walmart,” Mr. Azar told NBC’s “Today Show.”

Mr. Azar and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams will watch health workers get vaccinated Monday at a national “kickoff” at George Washington University Hospital.

“It’s such a historic day as we hopefully see the light at the end of the tunnel of this horrible pandemic and the toll of human suffering that we have seen,” Mr. Azar told “Today.”

More than 2,000 people are dying from COVID-19 in America each day, on average, bringing the death toll close to 300,000 since the pandemic began.

The Food and Drug Administration late Friday approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in people age 16 or older, prompting the drugmaker to pack boxes of their ultra-cold vaccines Sunday for delivery at 145 sites across the states Monday.

The U.S. started its immunization campaign six days after the U.K. became the first nation to use the Pfizer shots. Canada approved the vaccine and expects to begin inoculating people shortly.

