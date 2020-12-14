TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Two suspects arrested in a fatal stabbing outside a midtown Tucson apartment complex both are facing first-degree murder charges, police said Monday.

They said 52-year-old Luis Solorzano Villalta and 51-year-old Edgar Giovanny Villalta were identified as the men who fled the scene after the incident last Saturday night.

According to police, Luis said Edgar is his uncle. It was unclear Monday if either man has a lawyer yet.

Police said the 50-year-old victim knew his attackers and got into an argument with the two suspects before it escalated into a physical struggle.

Witnesses said the suspects continued to assault the victim even after he fell to the ground.

He was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

His name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

Homicide detectives said they located the knives that the suspects allegedly discarded after the stabbing.

Both men were booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police said Edgar Villalta also is facing an additional charge of threats and intimidation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.