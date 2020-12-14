URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) - A man arrested over the weekend on suspicion of first-degree murder in a woman’s death was the victim’s husband, police in suburban Des Moines said.

In a Monday news release, Urbandale police identified the woman as Mary Sample, 29, of Urbandale. Investigators said she was found in an Urbandale home around 6:45 p.m. Saturday suffering from severe head trauma. She died at the scene.

Police arrested her husband, Dustin Sample, 35, of Urbandale, on Sunday morning and charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.