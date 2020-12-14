CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Two fatal shootings occurred within five hours during the weekend in North Carolina’s largest city over the weekend, including one that officers heard while conducting a traffic stop, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers who made a traffic stop near UNC Charlotte around midnight Sunday heard gunshots in the area, The Charlotte Observer reported. When they went to investigate, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as Jontavius Demond Hall, 23. was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other shooting occurred Saturday night. Officers responding to a call found a man lying in an apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound. Derreck Tyrell McDonald, 36. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

So far, police have made no arrests in either shooting.

