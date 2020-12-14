A webinar on combating anti-Semitism featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, has prompted Israel advocates to sound the irony alert and accuse progressives of seeking to redefine anti-Jewish bigotry.

Ms. Tlaib, a supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign, is scheduled to speak Tuesday at “Dismantling Anti-Semitism, Winning Justice,” a virtual panel discussion sponsored by left-tilting Jewish groups and others at which speakers will “share what fighting antisemitism looks like to them.”

The panel also features Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill, who was dropped as a CNN contributor in 2018 over controversial comments made about Israel; CUNY journalism professor Peter Beinart; and University of Illinois at Chicago professor Barbara Ransby.

“Together, we will explore how learning from one another helps us fight against antisemitism, as well as those that seek to wield charges of antisemitism to undermine progressive movements for justice,” said the Jewish Voice for Peace announcement.

Stunned critics blasted the chutzpah — the Israel Hayom newspaper ran an op-ed headlined, “Can anti-Semites combat anti-Semitism?” — while others have organized their own anti-Semitism event.

Safety comes through solidarity. We are proud of and grateful for strong allyship across all of our communities and movements. Our upcoming panel will be a powerful exploration of how we stand up for one another to win justice for all!





The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement and the Tel Aviv Institute plan to hold Wednesday a virtual panel entitled “Dismantling Anti-Semitism: Jews Talk Justice,” which was billed as “an accurate forum on anti-Semitism in the political and progressive sphere” featuring “actual Jewish leaders.”

“The message conveyed by a panel featuring those who have stoked anti-Semitism, is that rather than take responsibility for their actions, these so-called progressive voices can instead redefine anti-Semitism, defying mainstream Jewish sentiment,” said the announcement.

Speakers include Natan Sharansky; Ellie Cohanim, State Department deputy special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism; Artists 4 Israel CEO Craig Dershowitz; and Anila Ali, president and founder of the American Muslim and Multifaith Empowerment Council.

“We simply cannot allow people who are not the object of anti-Semitism to define it, especially those who have contributed to its worrying recent growth,” said CAM director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa. “Fringe elements cannot be permitted to determine the parameters of debate on Jew-hatred. Our event will bring together progressive Jewish voices, who are committed to dismantling anti-Semitism, not distorting its definition.”

Want to dismantle antisemitism? Here's a groundbreaking idea: listen to Jews.



Join us to answer the hard questions and address the Jewish right to define oppression against us — and how to truly dismantle it — not its credibility.

Other critics include former New York Times opinion writer Bari Weiss, who tweeted, “Watch me in real time as ‘antisemitism’ is transformed into ‘right-wing disinformation.’”

Mr. Hill responded to the blowback by tweeting, “I think standing up against antisemitism is critical and necessary,” while Ms. Tlaib’s office said that the congresswoman “has long been engaged in fighting all forms of hate and bigotry, including antisemitism.”

“With the rise of antisemitism and white nationalism in the United States, Congresswoman Tlaib remains steadfast in her commitment to work to help dismantle antisemitism,” Tlaib spokesperson Adrienne Salazar told the Jewish News.

Sponsors of the Tuesday panel featuring Ms. Tlaib include United Against Hate, If Not Now, Jewish Currents, the Foundation for Middle East Peace, and the People’s Collective for Justice and Liberation.

Ms. Tlaib came under criticism for retweeting on Nov. 29 a post with the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a message associated with the eradication of Israel. She had deleted the retweet as of Dec. 2, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

