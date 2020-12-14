Senate Republicans on Monday began acknowledging Joseph R. Biden as the president-elect once the Electoral College affirmed his win in the Nov. 3 election.

Most of the GOP conference supported President Trump’s court challenges of election results in several states, but several called the electors’ vote a turning point.

“As soon as he crosses the 270 vote threshold, I mean there are still a couple of, I guess, last steps in the process, but in my view, that’s how in this country we decide presidential elections, that’s our Constitution, and I believe in following the Constitution,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota told reporters.

“I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election, but in the end, at some point, you have to face the music,” he said. “And I think once the electoral college settles the issue today, it’s time for everybody to move on.”

The Electoral College was projected to declare Mr. Biden the winner by a 306-232 margin. When California recorded its votes, it put Mr. Biden over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

President Trump’s legal challenges have all failed.

Mr. Trump has vowed to fight on. His legal team filed a new complaint on Monday that accused New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver of “flooding” the state with mail-in ballots and altering the election laws.

A couple of Republican senators — Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — acknowledged Mr. Biden as president-elect, but argued those legal challenges still needed to go through the process.

“If you go through the electoral college, he’s presumptive president. But … I don’t want to discount valid, legal disputes that’ll be settled over the next couple weeks,” Mr. Tillis told reporters.

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

