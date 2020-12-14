SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 47-year-old Smithville woman has been charged in the shooting death of her fiance at their home last week, Clay County authorities said.

Lori Ackerman was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Shannon L. Tate, 48. She is being held on $1 million bond, The Kansas City Star reported.

Smithville police said they found Tate suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when they went to a Smithville home Thursday night. He died later a a hospital.

Ackerman told police the couple had been arguing for weeks, including for several hours before she shot him, according to court documents.

Online court documents do not identify an attorney for Ackerman.

Tate’s death was the first homicide in Smithville in 2020.

