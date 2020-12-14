MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Prosecutors in Tennessee said a sports broker pleaded guilty to felony theft and must repay more than $700,000 to investors he bilked through fraudulent high-end ticket package agreements.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said 53-year-old Rick Barlow pleaded guilty last week and received a two-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say between June 2012 and April 2019 Barlow claimed to be a high-end corporate hospitality agent and sports event broker who bought and sold event packages for a profit.

Barlow promised packages for high-profile events, but instead used the money to pay off debts and expenses, including gambling debts, and often used money from one victim to repay another, prosecutors said.

His agreements promised to use investors’ money on packages ranging from the Super Bowl to the Kentucky Derby.

He operated under various names, including Barlow Sports and Entertainment, Game Day Partners, On Demand Hospitality and Geauxforit Hospitality, Weirich’s office said.

