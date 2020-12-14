Stopping construction on the border wall — a key priority of the incoming Biden administration — would waste “billions of dollars” in money already sunk into contracts to build hundreds more miles of wall, the country’s border chief said Monday.

Contracts have cancel clauses that would leave the government shelling out cash with nothing to show for it, said Mark Morgan, acting commissioner at Customs and Border Protection.

He also said hundreds of thousands of tons of steel have been procured, and they would either have to be stored or dumped if construction is halted, and CBP might even have to pay for restoration, such as refilling trenches already dug, depending on how the wall halt happens.

The incoming administration would also have to be careful about how it unwinds the wall, since much of the contracting goes beyond the barrier, to include high-speed roads and other technology that all sides have agreed in the past is helpful.

“People need to know that this is what the reality is,” Mr. Morgan told reporters as he detailed the latest border numbers.

He said some 430 miles of barrier have been erected under President Trump, and they will reach 450 miles by the end of this year.

The administration has already identified funding for nearly 300 more miles, and it’s those projects that are at stake in a transition to a new team, he said.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, who voted for fencing a full 700 miles of the border with double-tier fencing in 2006, now says he wants to stop Mr. Trump’s wall-building.

But meeting that goal could be tricky.

For one thing, immigrant-rights groups have sued over the sources of funding Mr. Trump used to pursue construction. Should they prevail, some of the groups have said they will ask the courts to order the government to tear down already-built wall.

That could leave Mr. Biden in the position of having to defend some Trump wall, or else tear down barriers the Border Patrol says are working to shape the flow of migration and drugs.

Mr. Morgan said he would love to talk with the Biden team about the issue, but because of the way transitions are structured, it’s up to them to contact him. He said they haven’t done so.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.