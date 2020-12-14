President Trump’s campaign sued New Mexico officials Monday over the state’s November election results.

The filing came on the same day electors from states across the country are set to cast their votes for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

The federal court filing argued the New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver “flooded” New Mexico with mail-in ballots and altered election laws without the state legislature authorizing any changes.

Mainly, the lawsuit takes issue with unauthorized drop boxes and ballot harvesting, which is not widely permitted in New Mexico. State law authorizes certain caregivers and family to return mail-in ballots.

The 42-page complaint said the moves violate state and federal law.

“By these unlawful acts, the state of New Mexico has not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but their actions have also debased the votes of citizens in New Mexico that remain loyal to the Constitution,” the lawsuit read.

Mr. Trump is asking for an injunction to halt the electors’ certification of the states’ results — or reverse any certification that has already been made.

Mr. Biden won New Mexico by about 99,720 votes, or 10.8%. The state is worth five electoral votes.

