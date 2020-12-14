President Trump celebrated the first vaccination for COVID-19 in the U.S. on Monday, hailing the success of the administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” Mr. Trump tweeted as a nurse in New York became the first American to receive the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer.

Critical-care nurse Sandra Lindsay in Queens was the first to get the shot. The president said his administration spurred the development of the vaccine far faster than other efforts to create new medicines.

“Vaccines are shipped and on their way, FIVE YEARS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE. Get well USA. Get well WORLD. We love you all!” he said.

