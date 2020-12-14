The Trump administration on Monday announced that it is imposing sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, in a move set to rattle NATO parentship between the two countries.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions on Ankara that will include a ban on all U.S. export licenses, and freeze the assets and visa of Turkey‘s President of Defense Industries Dr. Ismail Demir.

“The United States made clear to Turkey at the highest levels and on numerous occasions that its purchase of the S-400 system would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia‘s defense sector, as well as Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry,” Mr. Pompeo said.

“Turkey, nevertheless, decided to move ahead with the procurement and testing of the S-400, despite the availability of alternative, NATO-interoperable systems to meet its defense requirements,” he added.

Despite repeated demands from Washington that Turkey reject Russia‘s offer to purchase the advanced weapons system, Ankara acquired the S-400 last year, in a deal worth upward of $2 billion.

Lawmakers have since consistently called for sanctions on the NATO partner, a demand the administration answered roughly a year later.

Turkey‘s decision to purchase the Russian system resulted in them being shut out of the program to purchase the U.S.-built F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.

Defense and intelligence experts have cautioned that the Russian system can be used to spy on and shoot down the F-35 aircraft.

Earlier this year, Turkey began testing its new defense system, prompting condemnation from Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman, who said that “an operational S-400 system is not consistent with Turkey‘s commitments as a U.S. and NATO Ally.”

“We object to Turkey‘s purchase of the system and are deeply concerned with reports that Turkey is bringing it into operation. It should not be activated,” he added.

Mr. Pompeo on Monday said the sanctions “send a clear signal” that the U.S. “will not tolerate significant transactions with Russia‘s defense and intelligence sectors.”

“Turkey is a valued ally and an important regional security partner for the United States,” he continued, “and we seek to continue our decades-long history of productive defense-sector cooperation by removing the obstacle of Turkey‘s S-400 possession as soon as possible.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.