MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s three representatives to the Electoral College cast the state’s presidential ballots for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday.

The representatives, members of the state’s Democratic Party, met at the Statehouse in Montpelier.

After being sworn in by Secretary of State Jim Condos, Terje Anderson, Linda Gravell and Kesha Ram signed the ballots and their certification of their ballots, which were then collected and given to Condos.

“I can report we have three votes for President-elect Biden and three votes for Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris,” Condos said after collecting and reading the ballots.

Biden and Harris easily won Vermont in last month’s presidential election.

