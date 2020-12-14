Attorney General William P. Barr on Monday resigned from the Trump administration, effective next week, according to a letter he sent to President Trump.

The resignation is effective December 23. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will take over as acting attorney general.

Mr. Barr and the president had openly clashed after the attorney general said the Justice Department had not found any evidence of large scale voter fraud that would overturn President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory.

Still, Mr. Barr praised Mr. Trump‘s record as president in his resignation letter.

“Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance,” Mr. Barr wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Washington Times.

“Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country,” Mr. Barr continued, hailing the president’s work to rebuild the military and developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Mr. Trump also spoke highly of his attorney general in a tweet announcing the resignation.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

In a subsequent tweet, Mr. Trump called Mr. Rosen “an outstanding person.” Richard Donoghue, the former U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, will take over Mr. Rosen‘s role as the No. 2 official at the Justice Department.

