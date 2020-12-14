Attorney General William P. Barr on Monday resigned from the Trump administration, effective next week, according to a letter he sent to President Trump.

The resignation is effective December 23. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will take over as acting attorney general.

Mr. Barr and the president had openly clashed after the attorney general said the Justice Department had not found any evidence of large scale voter fraud that would overturn President-elect Joseph R. Biden‘s victory.

Still, Mr. Barr praised Mr. Trump‘s record as president in his resignation letter.

“Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance,” Mr. Barr wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Washington Times.

“Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country,” Mr. Barr continued, hailing the president’s work to rebuild the military and developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Mr. Trump also spoke highly of his attorney general in a tweet announcing the resignation.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

In a subsequent tweet, Mr. Trump called Mr. Rosen “an outstanding person.” Richard Donoghue, the former U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, will take over Mr. Rosen’s role as the No. 2 official at the Justice Department.

Rumors that Mr. Barr‘s stint as the nation’s top cop was ending had been circulating for weeks, after he had become the target of increased criticism from Mr. Trump and Republicans for disputing claims of election irregularities.

That criticism ramped up over the weekend after media reports surfaced that Mr. Barr had shielded two Justice Department probes into Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, from the public and Congress.

The younger Biden disclosed this week that he is under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware for possible tax crimes. That investigation has been going on since 2018.

On Saturday morning, Mr. Trump lashed out at Mr. Barr, in a sharp contrast to the effusive tweets he sent Monday.

The president retweeted a post that said the attorney general “should be fired by the end of business today.” In a separate post, Mr. Trump called Mr. Barr “a big disappointment!”

“Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the election, about Hunter Biden? Joe was lying on the debate state that nothing was wrong, or going on — Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!” he wrote.

But even before Mr. Trump‘s eruption over the Hunter Biden revelation, speculation had been growing that Mr. Barr intended to step down.

The Washington Post reported this month that he first raised the idea with close associates just after Election Day, when it was clear that Mr. Biden had won. Had Mr. Trump won, he had planned to stay on for at least part of a second term, according to the same report.

