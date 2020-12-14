The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against President Trump in his election challenge on Monday.

The state’s highest court said the president’s request to toss out four categories of absentee ballots could not be granted.

“We conclude the Campaign is not entitled to the relief it seeks,” the court ruled.

The move comes after a Wisconsin county circuit court judge on Friday bucked the president’s lawsuit challenging more than 200,000 absentee ballots in the battleground state.

The president’s campaign challenged four sets of absentee ballots.

One classification was the absentee ballots lacking proper applications, while another group was mail-in votes that had missing information from envelopes.

The campaign also challenged absentee ballots that were cast by people identifying as “indefinitely confined,” saying the voters did not qualify for that categorization. Ballots submitted at Democracy in the Park events were also challenged, saying they were not conducted in a manner prescribed by state law.

“The challenge to the indefinitely confined voter ballots is meritless on its face, and the other three categories of ballots challenged fail under the doctrine of laches,” wrote Justice Brian Hagedorn for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The ruling came as Electoral College is set to convene Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.