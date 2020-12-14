CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming’s incoming U.S. senator has begun announcing key members of her staff.

Republican Cynthia Lummis won election in November with over 70% of the vote. Lummis will replace Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms.

Lummis announced Monday that campaign spokeswoman Kristin Walker will be her chief of staff. Walker runs a public relations firm and has worked in the past for Enzi, former U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin, Gov. Mark Gordon and other Wyoming Republicans.

Republican former Wyoming state Sen. Leland Christensen will be Lummis’ state director. Coal industry lobbyist and former Enzi staffer Darrin Munoz will be legislative director.

State Rep. Tyler Lindholm, of Sundance, will be state policy director. Lindholm is a rancher and blockchain advocate who lost re-election in the Republican primary in August.

Lummis is a former Wyoming congresswoman, state treasurer and state legislator. She will be sworn in as senator Jan. 3 in Washington, D.C.

