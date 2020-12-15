Virginia state Sen. Amanda F. Chase, a Republican candidate for governor, called Tuesday for President Trump to declare martial law to stop President-elect Joseph R. Biden from succeeding him soon.

Ms. Chase made the suggestion in a social media post declaring her refusal to accept Mr. Biden as president and encouraging Mr. Trump to heed the advice of his former adviser Michael T. Flynn.

“Not my President and never will be. The American people aren’t fools,” Ms. Chase wrote in the Facebook post.

Ms. Chase added she believed Mr. Biden “cheated” in the presidential race and insisted it has not ended despite the Electoral College having cemented the Democrat’s victory the day before.

“It’s not over yet,” Ms. Chase added. “So thankful President Trump has a backbone and refuses to concede. President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn.”

Mr. Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, is among the president’s staunchest defenders who maintain his loss to Mr. Biden was the result of purported fraud. Election officials attest otherwise.

Mr. Flynn, 61, promoted a press release on social media earlier this month urging Mr. Trump to invoke martial law and have the U.S. military conduct a national “re-vote” of the election.

