Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reportedly took a page from the liberal playbook Tuesday, urging the department’s career employees to “resist” the incoming Biden administration.

Politico reported the remarks Tuesday evening, citing “a recording of her remarks” at a department-wide virtual meeting on the approaching transition.

“Let me leave you with this plea: Resist,” Ms. DeVos said.

“Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always,” she said.

The remarks not only echo the “Resistance” language of liberal activists since November 2016, but also mirror reports in the first months of 2017, in which liberal outlets such as Vanity Fair and The Washington Post reported, neutrally or approvingly, about “resistance” within the federal bureaucracy to implementing President Trump’s policies.

It remains to be seen whether Ms. DeVos‘ call for “resistance” will be heeded by the career officials with whom she often clashed in her four-year tenure and who she acknowledged in Tuesday’s remarks will be there after her.

Her goal “in everything we accomplished was to do what’s right for students” and that “four years later it’s still my focus and it’s still my hope for all of you,” she said.

