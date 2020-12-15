Congressional leaders from both parties are set to discuss Tuesday afternoon the two most pressing issues left for lawmakers to tackle before the holidays.

The “Four Corners” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — will meet at 4 pm today to negotiate the comprehensive government spending package and a potential coronavirus relief deal, two senior aides from both parties told The Washington Times.

The leadership meeting is a key step for any coronavirus deal to get to the floor.

Congress has until Friday to finalize the $1.4 trillion spending plan to fund the government until next September and get it signed by President Trump in order to avoid a government shutdown.

Both Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, and Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, have eyed the spending package as a vehicle for any relief deal they can work out.

