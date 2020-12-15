The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that it is adding two officials to its Defense Health Board as the U.S. begins distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller is expected to appoint Dr. Dana Gordon to the Defense Health Board and Assistant Administrator Sery Kim to the board’s public health subcommittee.

“Dr. Gordon and Assistant Administrator Kim bring a wealth of knowledge and experience which will help to inform and advise the Defense Health Board immensely,” said Dave Vasquez, a Defense Department spokesman. “The department is fortunate to welcome them to these respective subcommittees within the DHB and we look forward to their service.”

The Pentagon has reported 140,654 cases of COVID-19 across all Defense Department-affiliated personnel. Of the active-duty service members, military contractors, civilian personnel and family members, 2,118 have been hospitalized from the virus, 82,584 have recovered and 155 have died.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.