Washington law firms and legal groups took $145 million from the Paycheck Protection Program to benefit small businesses, according to a new analysis by American Lawyer Media.

The analysis found that some of the nation’s leading law firms were among the biggest beneficiaries of the PPP funding. A PPP loan of more than $8.9 million went to Wiley Rein, which raked in more than $233 million in revenues for 2019 that made it one of the top 200 highest-grossing law firms in the world, per ALM.

PPP provided grants and loans of up to $10 million for businesses with fewer than 500 employees to help the companies subsist through the coronavirus pandemic’s havoc on the economy. Two rounds of PPP funding were distributed in April and May.

Thirteen D.C. law firms took more than $2 million in PPP loans, including prominent law firms such as Beveridge & Diamond, which took $4 million in PPP funds, and Miller & Chevalier that got more than $3.9 million via PPP.

The PPP program ultimately benefited employees working at nearly 700 law firms in D.C., according to ALM’s findings.

