Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos denied his company participated in any vote switching or deleting of ballots in the 2020 election.

Speaking to Michigan lawmakers under oath on Tuesday, Mr. Poulos said his company has no ties to the late Venezuela dictator Hugo Chavez or China — as some critics have claimed.

He also denied any machines were connected to the internet, which has been a charge lobbed by pro-Trump lawyers in several battleground state lawsuits against election officials.

“There are no switched or deleted votes,” Mr. Poulos told the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee. “No votes are sent overseas.”

He said any errors in tabulations can be caught in recounts referencing paper ballots. He said if an error occurs, it is caused by human error.

