Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that both President Trump and President-elect Joseph R. Biden should be among the people who get quick access to a coronavirus vaccine.

He said it’s in the public interest to see Mr. Biden fully protected as he enters office and that Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris should be vaccinated soon as well.

“For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can,” Dr. Fauci said of Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said Mr. Trump, who already tested positive for the virus, and Vice President Mike Pence should receive the vaccine.

“You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now,” he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America. “To be doubly sure, I would recommend that he get vaccinated as well as the vice president.”

Mr. Trump said Sunday that he’s not scheduled to take the vaccine but that he looks forward to doing so when it’s appropriate.

Mr. Biden has said he would lean on Dr. Fauci, who he named as a chief medical adviser, for advice on when to take a vaccine.

