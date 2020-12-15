The FBI is investigating an agent-involved shooting on a Metro subway train Tuesday morning.

“One individual was wounded and since transported to a local area hospital for medical assistance,” according to an email statement from the FBI Washington Field Office.

The incident reportedly occurred on a Metro Red Line train near the Medical Center station, which is at the campuses of the National Institutes of Health and Walter Reed National Medical Medical Center in Bethesda.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously,” the email states. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

The field office did not provide any further details. Metro did not immediately respond to an email request for comment sent Tuesday.

