House GOP leaders on Tuesday formally called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to boot Rep. Eric Swalwell from the intelligence committee, saying Mr. Swalwell was potentially compromised in a suspected Chinese “honey pot” trap.

More than a dozen House Republicans, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Conference Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said Mr. Swalwell‘s activity constituted an “unacceptable national security risk.”

“For the sake of our national security, you must remove Rep. Swalwell from his position on [the committee],” the lawmakers wrote to Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, has also said Mr. Swalwell should be removed from the panel.

Christine Fang, also known by the name Fang Fang, reportedly managed to infiltrate the office of Mr. Swalwell, California Democrat, and establish intimate relationships with other U.S. politicians.

Mr. Swalwell has denied wrongdoing in the wake of an Axios report that said Ms. Fang targeted “up-and-coming” politicians in the Bay area and across the country through fundraising, networking, and romantic or sexual relationships.

Ms. Fang took part in fundraising activity for Mr. Swalwell‘s 2014 reelection campaign and helped place at least one intern in his office, according to the report.

Mrs. Pelosi said last week that she’s not concerned about Mr. Swalwell.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.