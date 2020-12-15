President Trump had a straightforward message to his 88.6 million Twitter followers: “Rigged election. Fight on!” he tweeted some 48 hours ago, drawing much media commentary, censorship from Twitter and 46,700 retweets from his fans.

Many people agree with that sentiment. A majority of Americans are still looking for Mr. Trump to fight on, and drain the proverbial Washington swamp. No, really. A substantial poll from McLaughlin & Associates released Monday asked this question: “Should President Trump continue to fight to change Washington?”

Even at this late date, the majority of Americans are still looking for that change. The poll found that 52% of the respondents overall answered “yes.” That included 90% of those who voted for Mr. Trump, along with 87% who support House Republicans, 83% of Republicans and 82% of conservatives.

Things are predictably cooler among those who voted for President-elect Joseph R. Biden (17% approval), Democrats (23% approval), and liberals (29%).

There was also noteworthy approval among men, Whites and those over 55 (59% approval), rural residents (57%), suburban residents and Southerners (both 54%) and Hispanics (53%).

And one more thing. Another 58% overall have an unfavorable opinion of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while 56% reject socialism. The poll of 1,000 U.S. adults was conducted Dec. 9-13.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Information crisis.”

This handy new term comes from Fox News prime-time host Sean Hannity, who cites recent media coverage which both ignored reports of voting irregularities in the presidential election, and marginalized those who voted for President Trump.

It all amounts to “an information crisis in our country,” Mr. Hannity told his audience Monday — and one perpetrated by the “depraved media mob.”

BIDEN IN GEORGIA: A SUMMATION

“Georgia Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are proven solid, conservative leaders — strong allies of President Trump — who deserve to be returned to Washington. As voters become engaged in the crucial January 5th runoff elections, keeping a Republican majority in the Senate is an important goal on which all Republicans should agree,” declares Tim Murtaugh, communications director for President Trump’s reelection campaign.

“Their Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, represent the left-most fringe of the Democrat Party and stand for higher taxes, the job-killing Green New Deal, gutting law enforcement, and granting amnesty to 11 million illegal aliens. That Joe Biden would campaign for them is further proof that he is utterly in the grip of the extreme left, which is the driving force in today’s Democrat Party,” he observes.

THE WHITE HOUSE AS ‘DROLL CHRONICLE’

A round of applause, please, for Tevi Troy, a best-selling presidential historian and a former senior policy adviser in the George W. Bush administration. He is the author of a timely new book which The Wall Street Journal has deemed one of the top 20 political books of the year. And it is indeed timely.

Titled “Fight House: Rivalries in the White House From Truman to Trump,” the book details all the potshots, arguments, information leaking and other ills of professional life in the White House over many decades.

“Mr. Troy’s book, at once a serious history of executive-branch policymaking and a droll chronicle of White House bickering and backstabbing, may be just the thing to read at a time when so little in our politics is either serious or funny,” the Journal said in its review.

Yes, well.

“The book provides context on the administrations, the players, and their in-fighting, but also show how those fights shaped the administrations in question, the presidents’ historical reputations, and the policy landscape of modern America. In showing these fights, the book highlights tough tactics used by sharp-elbowed operatives to prevail in bureaucratic disputes, from leaks to delays in submitting items for review to moving rivals out of cherished office spaces,” the publisher advises.

Mr. Troy is currently CEO of the American Health Policy Institute.

MEANWHILE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Things roll on up North. State lawmakers in New Hampshire are now planning to conduct a “Parking Lot Session” in January — yes, the state representatives will conduct drive-in legislating, they say, appropriate to the COVID-19 era.

But Jan. 6 in New Hampshire? Outside? That is more cold than cold.

Acting House Speaker Sherm Packard, Londonderry Republican, is organizing the event, according to the New Hampshire Journal, this after House Speaker Pro Tempore Kim Rice, Hudson Republican, recently tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our primary concern is safety,” Mr. Packard said, advising that drive-in legislation will solve all their problems.

“We’ll find out some definitive answers whether we can pull it off. We’re seeing if we can put all the pieces together,” he told the news organization.

POLL DU JOUR

• 36% of all U.S. voters showed support for a political candidate or campaign on social media; 37% of those who voted for President Trump did so, as did 35% of those who voted for President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

• 25% overall contributed to a candidate of a group working for that candidate; 21% of Trump voters and 28% of Biden voters did.

• 23% overall displayed a political poster, sign, bumper sticker, clothing or button which supported their candidate; 27% of Trump voters and 20% of Biden voters did.

• 10% overall attended a virtual rally or online campaign event; 11% of Trump voters and 10% of Biden voters did.

• 6% attended a political rally or campaign event; 7% of Trump voters and 2% of Biden voters did.

• 5% worked or volunteered for a political party, candidate or campaign; 3% of Trump voters and 8% of Biden voters did.

Source: A Pew Research poll of 10,399 U.S. citizens who reported having voted in the November election.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.