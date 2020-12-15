White House adviser Jared Kushner is expected to lead an American delegation to Israel and Morocco for final discussions on the recently struck diplomatic normalization agreement between the two countries.

A small group of U.S. diplomats will go to Tel Aviv where the American and Israeli delegations will then travel on a direct El Al airlines flight to Rabat. The trip comes just under a week after Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize diplomatic relations with each other.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize ties with Israel this year.

Mr. Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump, is also expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while in Israel, Reuters reported, citing a senior White House official.

As part of the normalization deal, Israel and Morocco agreed to restore diplomatic and other ties, including the immediate reopening of liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat, the eventual opening of embassies and joint overflight rights for the two nations’ airlines.

Morocco joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in the historic thaw in relations with Israel. Mr. Kushner, who has played a key role in the ongoing negotiations, has reportedly been ardently wooing Saudi Arabia and other states to establish ties as well.

