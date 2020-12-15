ATLANTA — President-elect Joseph R. Biden traveled here Tuesday to urge voters in Georgia to seize on the rare opportunity to tip the scales of power in Washington by delivering victories for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Senate runoff races.

Pushing back against the attempts to cast the two Democrats as far-left radicals, Mr. Biden said Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were missing in action as President Trump and Texas Republicans challenged the results of the Nov. 3 election in Georgia and other states.

“If you want to do the bidding of Texas, you should be running in Texas, not in Georgia, because you know what, you’ve got a couple of folks running for the U.S. Senate in this state who are not confused at all,” Mr. Biden said at the campaign event, which was ticketed only because of the coronavirus.

“Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock — they are running to represent Georgia,” the president-elect said. “They will actually fight for you, represent you, stand up for you. They won’t put Texas first. They won’t put Donald Trump first. They will not put themselves first either. They will put you first. The people of Georgia.”

Mr. Ossoff will face off against Mr. Perdue and Mr. Warnock is up against Ms. Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoff races. Democrats must win both seats to flip control of the Senate.

Mr. Biden said voters can finish the job they started in November when they made him the first Democrat in 28 years to carry the state in a presidential race.

“Are you ready to vote for the two senators who are doers and not roadblocks?” he said. “Are you ready to vote for two senators who will fight for progress, not just get in the way of progress? Are you ready for two senators who know how to say ‘yes,’ not just the world ‘no’?”

The visit from Mr. Biden follows a series of appearances from national Republicans.

Mr. Trump campaigned with Mr. Perdue and Mrs. Loeffler earlier this month. Vice President Mike Pence and a number of likely 2024 GOP presidential contenders also have visited the state, underscoring the importance of the race.

